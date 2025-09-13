SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV is Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s Largest Position

Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,044 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 15.4% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $139,839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,343,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.