Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $22,600,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS opened at $267.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.85 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.41.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

