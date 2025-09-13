Private Client Services LLC Sells 983 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Private Client Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 3.0% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $327.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.50. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

