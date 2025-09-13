Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises about 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

