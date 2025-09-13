The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up 1.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $64,125,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,078,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,808,000 after acquiring an additional 468,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after acquiring an additional 449,920 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8,557.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 317,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 2.7%

SJM opened at $107.92 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.93.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

