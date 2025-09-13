Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,182 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 91,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,781,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,082,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 627,687 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

