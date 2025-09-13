Park National Corp OH Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,553 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13,675.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.25 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

