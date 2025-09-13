Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

