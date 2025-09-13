Private Client Services LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Private Client Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $363.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,690.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,054.76. This represents a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 850,912 shares valued at $234,854,489. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $359.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.31 and its 200 day moving average is $241.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.04.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

