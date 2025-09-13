International Business Machines Corporation $IBM is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $253.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.59 and a 200-day moving average of $256.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.