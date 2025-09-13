Private Client Services LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $1,000,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,693.55. The trade was a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,475,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,461.48. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.3%

SFM stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

