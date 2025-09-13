Integrity Alliance LLC. Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,678,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,450,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $757,136,000 after acquiring an additional 63,148 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 795.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 143,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 127,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $449.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.67 and its 200-day moving average is $508.71. The company has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

