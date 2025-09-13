The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 941,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,764 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $113,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Clorox by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $116.53 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.44.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

