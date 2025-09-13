Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

