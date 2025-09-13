InvesTrust Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

InvesTrust lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.9% of InvesTrust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. InvesTrust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

XOM opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

