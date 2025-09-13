Intrua Financial LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

