Roblox Corporation $RBLX Stock Position Decreased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 56,046 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $133.42 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 454,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $45,773,827.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at $21,284,950.99. This trade represents a 68.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 111,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $14,556,783.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,993,861 shares of company stock worth $210,622,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

