Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Sold by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $298.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.