Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 879.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MKL opened at $1,955.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,967.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,906.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,521.25 and a 52-week high of $2,075.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.Markel Group’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

