Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,247,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MGK stock opened at $394.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $395.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

