Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2%

EXPD stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.