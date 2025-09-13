Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $216.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

