Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $2.19 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $813.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $728.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $320.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $873.65.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

