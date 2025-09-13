Cullen Investment Group LTD. Buys 3,635 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD opened at $158.57 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $127.12. The stock has a market cap of $257.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

