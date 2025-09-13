Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Paychex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Paychex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 54,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.