Michael S. Ryan Inc. Buys 561 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 59.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $961,196.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,145,852.50. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,801 shares of company stock worth $14,763,913 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

