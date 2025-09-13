Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 124 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 76,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 55,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 120.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $306.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

