The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

