AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 54,286.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $240,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,994 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,999. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.33.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $425.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $590.39 and a 200-day moving average of $506.54. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

