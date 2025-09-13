Dentgroup LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after buying an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.7%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.