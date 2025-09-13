Marotta Asset Management Has $2.09 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $755.59 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $741.83 and its 200 day moving average is $661.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,280 shares of company stock worth $214,119,908. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

