eCIO Inc. Invests $32,000 in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $545.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $542.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.