eCIO Inc. Invests $32,000 in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $545.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $542.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Read More
