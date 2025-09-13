Dentgroup LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Dentgroup LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 17.9%

Shares of EFG opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average of $106.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

