9,248 Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD Acquired by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $436.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.47, a PEG ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

