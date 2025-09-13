Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,682 iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SLV stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

