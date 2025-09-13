Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,748,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,697,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Fortitude Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $42.73.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

