Kera Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 2.0% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

HOOD stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $123.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. This represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. The trade was a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,773,719 shares of company stock valued at $589,293,510. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

