Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 146 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,827,343.28. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total transaction of $4,272,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,372. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $23,998,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,607.57.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,272.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,457.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,415.93. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

