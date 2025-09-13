First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 5.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $58,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after acquiring an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $238.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

