Trust Co of the South Purchases 84 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Trust Co of the South lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cfra Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $245.21 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

