InvesTrust Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

InvesTrust decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,894 shares during the period. InvesTrust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $211,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 321,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 23,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 61,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $4,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

PFE opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

