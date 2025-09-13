iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

