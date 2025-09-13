Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 2,291 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

