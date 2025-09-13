Strs Ohio Invests $26.77 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 77,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,765,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 53.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.17.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $405.54 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $420.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.88 and a 200-day moving average of $362.77.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

