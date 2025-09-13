Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,195 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,188,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,206,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

JNJ stock opened at $178.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.81 and its 200-day moving average is $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

