China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTC:FRSHY)

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 252.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.
China Jinmao Holdings Group Stock Performance
China Jinmao Holdings Group stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.50.
About China Jinmao Holdings Group
