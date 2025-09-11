China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTC:FRSHY)

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 252.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Stock Performance

China Jinmao Holdings Group stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

About China Jinmao Holdings Group

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited develops properties in Mainland China. It operates in four segments: City and Property Development, Commercial Leasing and Retail Operations, Hotel Operations, Jinmao Services, and Others. The City and Property Development segment develops city complexes and properties, as well as develops land.

