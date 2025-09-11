Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 2145940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.13.

Get Vestis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSTS

Vestis Trading Down 3.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.65 million. Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vestis by 57.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,692,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vestis by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,687 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vestis by 196.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,842,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,106 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vestis by 700.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,982,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vestis by 49.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.