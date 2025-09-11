Intech Investment Management LLC Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,689 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,446 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,239 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,370,000 after acquiring an additional 646,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $59,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

