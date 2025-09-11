Michael Benkowitz Sells 11,375 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.41, for a total transaction of $4,520,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 8th, Michael Benkowitz sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.21, for a total transaction of $1,961,050.00.
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total transaction of $9,396,900.00.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $396.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.12 and its 200 day moving average is $306.91. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $436.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 271.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.85.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
