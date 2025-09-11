Michael Benkowitz Sells 11,375 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.41, for a total transaction of $4,520,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Michael Benkowitz sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.21, for a total transaction of $1,961,050.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total transaction of $9,396,900.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $396.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.12 and its 200 day moving average is $306.91. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $436.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 271.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.85.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

