First Bancorp of Indiana Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Declares $0.05 Dividend

First Bancorp of Indiana Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 45.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Price Performance
Shares of FBPI opened at $11.00 on Thursday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.
About First Bancorp of Indiana
