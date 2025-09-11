First Bancorp of Indiana Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Declares $0.05 Dividend

First Bancorp of Indiana Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 45.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

First Bancorp of Indiana Price Performance

Shares of FBPI opened at $11.00 on Thursday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits.

